Fabin is right man for Kotoko job – Boakye-Agyemang

Accra representative of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Mr. Thomas Boakye-Agyemang, popularly known as Tom Krugger, says Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin is the best man for Kotoko’s job.

The former Black Starlets coach has been handed a one-year deal at the Porcupine Warriors following the sack of British trainer, Steve Polack who failed to guide the team to the next round of qualifiers in the CAF Confederations Cup.

This will be Coach Fabin’s second stint with the fabulous lads after previously managing the team in 2010 but the team’s management has come under fierce criticism for the choice of coach for the team.

Interacting with the Ghanaian Times on the sidelines of the launch of the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League, Mr. Boakye-Agyeman said the appointment of Fabin was carefully scrutinized, adding that, ‘considering his credentials he look the best man for the job.

“Given our present circumstances, Paa Kwesi Fabin was the most qualified coach for the job. After carefully assessing our situation and being fully aware of the direction we want to go, we concluded that given his experience in handling the youth, there could be no one more qualified than him,” he pointed out.

He dispelled the notion that a number of Kotoko fans were unhappy with the appointment and explained that the onus lie on management to appoint the right people to move the club forward.

“It’s a decision not every fan will be happy about but they must be remembered that it always lies with management to make the calls, even the toughest of them, “he indicated.

He said Kotoko was ready for the commencement of the league which they hope to win.

“Kotoko is ready for the league, from the day the fixtures were released the team has been training towards the start. Our recent participation in Africa is also a testament of the preparations we have had,” Mr. Boakye-Agyeman who doubles at the Deputy General Secretary of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) said.

“Kotoko is always regarded favourites when it comes to competitions; our aim therefore is to compete fiercely to ensure we are in pole position to win the ultimate. We will sell out stellar performances to make our fans happy and maintain a decent position,” he said.

He assured measures were being put in place to strengthen the striking department of the team with the acquisition of Frederick Boateng and the promotion of two U-19 strikers.

BY NANA BENTSI ODURO