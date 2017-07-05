Fabin explains Toku, Danlad exclusion

Black Starlets head coach, Samuel Paa Kwasi Fabin, has dismissed claims that six players of the Starlets team that qualified Ghana to the FIFA U-17 World Cup to be staged in India have been dropped.

The coach over the weekend released a list of 25 players to begin residential camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram ahead of the October tournament.

Conspicuously missing from the list were six top players of the team, questioning why they were ignored.

Dependable shot-stopper Danlad Ibrahim, defenders Najeeb Yakubu, Faisal Osman, Rashid Alhassan, midfielder Gabriel Larveh and strikers Emmannuel Toku and Patmos Arhin were missing from the roster.

But Fabin told the Times Sports the six players were left out to try some new players but would definitely rejoin the team before they emplane to India.

He said the affected players remain key players of the team and still stand a chance of making it to the World Cup but must also prove their fitness and form.

“The six players are very key to the team and would not be dropped if they are fit and ready to play. I want to look at some news boys so the technical team decided to leave them out for a week and recall them to camp later.”

“They may not be with the rest of the team here at Prampram but are following a vigorous training regimen by the technical team up to Sunday when they join the team.”

He explained that the six were intentionally left behind in order to have a reasonable number of players in camp that the coaches can monitor closely, adding that, ‘there was no point assembling so many of them because you may not be in a position to give them the attention and tutelage needed.’

Fabin said the final selection for the tournament would be out after a series of trial matches to test which players are ready for the championship Ghana hopes to win again.

Below is the full list of players currently in camp.

Goalkeepers: Michael Acquaye (WAFA), Kwame Aziz (Mandela Soccer Academy) and Stephen Sarkodie (Right to Dream).

Defenders:Bismark Terry Owusu (Mandela Soccer Academy) Gideon Acquah (Bofoakwa), Kingsley Owusu and John Otu (Still Believe),Inusa Adams and Francis Boateng (WAFA), Gideon Mensah (Right to Dream).

Midfielder: Mohammed Iddriss (Cheetah), Edmund Ako Mensah (Wa All Stars),Evans Sarfo (Asokwa Deportivo),Rudolph Blagogee (FC Mamobi),Isaac Antah (Accra Young Wise), Abu Francis (Right to Dream), Ibrahim Siddick (Right To Dream), Jamal Haruna (WAFA).

Strikers: Eric Ayiah (Charity Stars), Ibrahim Sulley (New Life FC), Kwadwo Poku (Attram D’Visser Academy), Samuel Mone Andoh (Zein FC), Nathaniel Opoku Onyina (Sporting Club), Aminu Mohammed (WAFA) and Kelvin Owusu (Right to Dream).