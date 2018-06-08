‘FA will shield no one’

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has indicated that there will be no attempt of a cover-up or shield any of member of the association caught in the acts of corruption in the Anas Aremeyaw Anas exposé.

The FA’s response came in the wake of the latest exposé by Ghana’s ace investigator dubbed ‘Number 12: When Misconduct and Greed become the Norm’ which exposed the rot in Ghana’s football administration.

FA Capo, Kwesi Nyantakyi and a few ‘football people’ mainly referees were caught on camera accepting bribes to influence games.

Upshots of the video which was premiered on Wednesday at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) were calls by members of the public to prosecute culprits found in the video.

The FA statement signed by Mr Isaac Addo, General Secretary, said the GFA was not provided any opportunity and given advanced copy of the document produced by Tiger Eye PI.

It said the FA did not commission Tiger Eye PI to undertake the exercise but views the development very seriously and will take immediate steps to address them.

To this end we believe it’s only fair and proper that Tiger Eye furnishes us with the said documentary and hereby request Tiger Eye as a matter of urgency to furnish us with all the recorded material on this documentary to enable us forward it to the appropriate quarters for further investigations.

“The GFA wishes to emphasise that it is an association incorporated under the laws of Ghana and as such governed by the laws of Ghana as well as its own rules and regulations. It is also affiliated to CAF and FIFA.”

It said the FA had evidence of some external influences seeking to manipulate matches in competitions but sought for assistance from FIFA to combat the menace.

“The action we took was in furtherance of the GFA’s desire to fight against match manipulation and maintain the integrity of our game and federation.”

“We received a full FIFA response few days later, with an action plan on how we can fight the menace of match manipulation through a roadmap for the implementation of the national integrity initiative.”

“We are still working with FIFA Integrity Department to find the appropriate dates for the action to help educate our members on the dangers of this menace.”

It said the GFA will undertake a holistic review and continue with the reforms geared towards the enhancement of its operations in dealing with alleged acts of corruption in the game.