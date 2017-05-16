FA to unveil Appiah today

New Black Stars Head Coach, Kwesi Appiah will be unveiled today by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) at the Conference room of its Secretariat in Accra.

Last month, the GFA reappointed the former Ghana international as coach of the Black Stars Team A & B with his job officially taking effect from May 1, 2017.

Appiah who led Ghana to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, will be officially presented at a press conference at 12 noon where he will outline his plans for the senior national team.

Meanwhile, the FA has announced the Local Organising Committee for the 2017 WAFU tournament to be staged in Ghana.

The tournament which is expected to kick off in September 2017 will have all 16 West African countries participating.

Vice President of the GFA, Mr. George Akwasi Afriyie will co-chair the LOC with Mr. Francis Assenso.

They will be deputised by the immediate past Vice President of the GFA, Mr. Fred Crentsil with PLB Chairman Ashford Tetteh Oku and Alhaji MND Jawula all named as members of the LOC.

Other members of the committee are Akwasi Agyeman, Michael Baafi, Nii Amoo Cudjoe, Osei Tutu Agyeman, a representative from the Ministry of Youth and Sports,

Fred Acheampong, Kwame Takyi and Albert Commey.

The LOC is expected to hold its maiden meeting today.-FA