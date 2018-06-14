FA accounts frozen

The Ghana Football Association has been hit with another blow after accounts of the association were frozen following the aftermath of Anas’ expose.

The government of Ghana is taking all steps necessary to dissolve the Ghana Football Association including the Attorney General placing an injunction on all football activities at the association.

The latest development was confirmed after cheques issued to officiating officials for the ongoing Zylofon Cash Premier League and Division One League failed to clear due to an embargo placed on their account by the state.

Referees are worried over the development and the Referees Association of Ghana (RAG) is set to meet and deliberate on matter. -Ghanasoccernet