Ezekiel Ansah foundation launched

A Ghanaian born American Footballer, Ezekiel Nana “Ziggy” Ansah has launched a foundation, aimed at supporting the youth in Ghana.

The ‘Ezekiel Ansah Foundation’ will hope to provide young athletes, the opportunity to demonstrate their talents through Physical Education.

Speaking at the launch, Nana Ansah, the first Ghanaian to be drafted into the NFL in 2013, said he had from a very humble beginning and wanted to use himself as an example to inspire, educate and support the youth to a brighter future.

According to him, he is very passionate about giving back to the community and has been doing so throughout his career.

He urged the youth to be determined and persistent in chasing their aspirations adding ‘don’t let your parents or anybody deter you from following your dreams. Set a goal for yourself and achieve it but don’t put your education away’.

He added that, the Ezekiel Ansah Foundation’s objective is to create opportunities and leadership skills among the youth through education, identifying individual sports talents and inspiring a brighter future.

Dr. Emmanuel Owusu-Ansah, who represented the Minister for Youth and Sports, encouraged the youth to grab the opportunity offered and commended Nana Ansah for the initiative.

He pledged his outfit’s readiness to support the foundation to achieve its target.

Nana Ansah, the 29-year old, who played soccer and an American footballer, is also an enthusiastic basketball fan, having played regular basketball games at Golden Sunbeam Montessori School.

He attended the Presbyterian Boys Secondary School, Legon, in 2004, before gaining admission at the Brigham Young University, where he played on the Golden Sunbeam basketball team and became the most valuable player and led his team to win many games.-GNA