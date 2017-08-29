Exposed: Top SSNIT manager grabbed with fake certificates

Dr Caleb Afaglo, Head of SSNIT’s Management Information Systems, has been interdicted by the Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) for falsifying his educational qualifications.

The fake documents were said have been discovered in an ongoing probe of a number of officials of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust by EOCO for alleged financial malfeasance.

Among other things, the probe revealed that Dr Afaglo did not have a doctorate degree as he claimed. He neither has a masters’ degree, EOCO sources said.

Officials at SSNIT were tight-lipped about the revelation, but according to the source, he was appointed to head the MIS department due to his credentials.

EOCO is said to have uncovered the fake documents during investigation into Dr Afaglo’s crucial role in awarding the controversial $72 million contract.

It comes in the wake of a controversy surrounding a $66 million IT contract awarded by SSNIT in 2012 to 2016 to automate its systems.

He was responsible for the implementation of phases one and two of the Operational Business Suite (OBS).

According to JoyfM, EOCO did not get much information about him except the fact that he had worked with GLICO Insurance, MTN and Dominion University as head of IT.

He was allegedly dismissed from the three organisations for presenting fake documents, the anti-graft agency has said.

EOCO sources say the authorities at the Dominion University uncovered the fraud after they applied for an accreditation at the National Accreditation Board.

Last week, the Board Chairman of SSNIT, Dr Kwame Addo Kufuor, announced that EOCO was investigating a number of SSNIT officials for alleged financial malfeasance and other questionable acts.

