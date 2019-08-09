Experts to give psychological support to families of 3 Ta’adi kidnapped women

A team of experts from Accra arrived yesterday in Takoradi in the Western Region, to give psychological support to family members of the three kidnapped women, so that they can co-operate with the police in the conduct of DNA test.

A reliable source at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) told the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday that the clinical psychologists would also explain the procedure of the DNA to the family members.

The source said family members would be invited to Accra, so that DNA tests could be carried on skeletons retrieved from a septic tank close to the house of prime suspect, Samuel Udeotuk Wills, at Kansaworodo, in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis, on Friday.

The Ghanaian Times in its August 5 issue, reported that the police last Saturday met families of the three kidnapped women after skeletons were discovered in a manhole at Kansaworodo, in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis on Friday.

The Western Regional Security Council (REGSEC) had appealed to parents, relatives and the general public to remain calm, and await the outcome of forensic investigations to be conducted on the found skeletons.

Wills is currently standing trial for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping of the three Takoradi women.

A statement signed by the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, and chairman of REGSEC, urged the police to expedite the forensic investigation on the skeletons.

It commended the police for not relenting on investigations that could lead to the finding of the three girls.

Mr Darko-Mensah urged the police to continue the good work, while they solicited the cooperation of all other security agencies, to unravel the matter as well as locate the whereabouts of the kidnapped women.

Recently, the police reportedly retrieved remains from a septic tank close to the house of prime suspect, Wills.

The kidnapped girls are 18-year-old Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie, last seen on December 21, 2018, 21-year-old Priscilla Blessing Bentum, last seen on August 17, 2018, and 18-year-old Ruth Love Quayson, last seen on December 4, 2018.

BY ANITA NYARKO-YIRENKYI