Executive Council of GIBA sworn in

The Chairman of the National Media Commission (NMC), Kwasi Gyan Apenteng has urged the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA) to help create the best broadcasting atmosphere in the country.

He said there has been a tremendous growth in the broadcasting sector with a mismatch between quantity and quality.

Mr. Apenteng said this yesterday at the swearing-in of a seven-member Executive Council of GIBA in Accra.

The members are Andrew Danso Aninkora of Kessben FM as president, Ernest Boateng of ETV, Vice president, Mr. George Fausta Baffoe of Kantinka Fm, member and Klaus VonBackustein of GhOne Tv.

The rest are Cecil Thomas Sunkwa-Mills of GoTV, Prince Hari Crystal of Crystal TV, and Martin Matthew Anderson.

According to him, there was the need for GIBA to work in collaboration with the NMC to enforce regulations and standards of the association and also set a road map to work earnestly in achieving the needed results.

He urged GIBA to constantly revise it regulations to ensure it does not become obsolete adding that “we should start thinking about media content regulatory in the country.”

Mr. Apenteng commended GIBA for its role during the 2016 elections and urged the new executives to work harder than its predecessors.

The newly sworn in president of GIBA Mr. Danso Aninkora said he would ensure that the association kept a cordial relationship with its collaborators and further build a deeper relationship with other stakeholders.

He said his administration would build on all positive prospects of the out gone executives while ensuring that it extended it membership base.

According to him, he would engage in broader sensitization to resolve issues of challenges within the organisation and continue to dialogue to build better understanding among members.

He added that the association would engage the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) in the training of personnel while liaising with the Ministry of Communication to find a lasting solution to the issue of digital migration.

“I will ensure that the GIBA national secretariat is built under my tenure and also hold the microphone awards to rewards members,” he said.

The out gone president of GIBA, Mr Akwasi Agyeman urged the incoming administration to continue its fight against illegal mining known as ‘galamsey’ to save the environment.

He urged members of the association to support the new executives in the execution of their mandate to improve the fortunes of GIBA

By Jemima Esinam Kuatsinu and Joyceline Natally Cudjoe