Exclusive Men of the Year Africa to be held on June 22

Organisers of the much anticipated Exclusive Men of the Year Africa (EMY) awards ceremony, have expressed optimism that this year’s event on June 22, would be an extraordinary, fun-packed night and with new thrilling features.

This was revealed by Mr Daniel Kojo Soboh, an Executive Director of Carbon AV Limited, organisers of the awards, in an interview with The Spectator last week.

The EMY Africa Award, he said, was an award that celebrated responsibilities, great endeavour and achievements of men who had excelled in all their portfolios, and served as inspiration to mentor younger ones, to enable them to be useful citizens.

Mr Kojo Soboh underscored that the award was a prestigious annual Father’s Day related event that celebrated men and fathers whose passion and dedication to society had kindled hope and progress.

According to the Executive Director, EMY Africa Awards 2019, would this year, mark its fourth edition of the ceremony and stressed that the event would be a great celebration and a remarkable entertaining moment for all patrons.

He said that, the ceremony would be more Pan-African and international than the previous events.

This year’s event would have a broader African perspective, as more people across Africa and the diaspora would be invited and recognised.

Under the theme: ‘Positioning the new African for a paradigm shift’, Mr Soboh said there would be a Man-of-the-Year Award among other competitive categories, as the award scheme sought to inspire and celebrate greatness.

“The three successful editions, brought together and awarded some of Ghana’s and Africa’s most distinguished gentlemen and women-front-runners of the business community, politicians, diplomats, journalists, entertainment industry giants among others,” Mr Soboh disclosed, and urged the youth to work hard and sharpen their talent towards the development of the nation.