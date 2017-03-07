John Mahama salutes Ghanaians on Indece Day

Former President John Dramani Mahama has urged Ghanaians to dedicate themselves to the service of the country to make it better for the next 60 years.

He commended Ghanaians for the country’s feat as it celebrates its 60th independence anniversary. “I salute all Ghanaians”.

“Let’s dedicate ourselves, on this occasion, to make the next 60 years even better. #Ghana #AfricaRising #AHappyPeople,” Mr. Mahama tweeted yesterday.

The country yesterday celebrated its 60th anniversary after gaining independence from British rule on March 6, 1957.

The event was marked with a major national parade of school children, security services and various governmental and private organisations at the Black Star Square in Accra, with the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in attendance.

Several other parades were held in other parts of the country superintended by Members of Parliament, district assembly executives and regional ministers.

Mr. Mahama in his capacity as president superintended over four independence day parades from 2013 to 2016.

One of the major phenomena that characterised the various parades during the then President Mahama’s tenure was a heavy downpour that disrupted the 2014 parade.

Former President Mahama in his remarks said, “What it means is that we must implement climate change adaptability to better able predict the weather.

We must sharpen our ability to predict how the weather will behave so we can adapt to it.”

The 60th independence anniversary celebration, under President Nana Akufo-Addo had the theme, “Mobilising for Ghana’s future.”

Series of events and projects have been lined up to be undertaken in the year-long celebration which the government has budgeted GH¢20 million for.

Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe and Togo’s President, Faure Essozimno Gnassingbe were among the many foreign dignitaries who graced the occasion.

Ghana’s former Presidents Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufuor and John Mahama were also at the event.

-citifmonline.com