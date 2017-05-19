Ex-president Mahama meets former envoys

Former President John Dramani Mahama has held a meeting with former high commissioners and ambassadors who served under his administration.

Mr. Mahama had previously met with ministers in his administration where he told them to hold their shoulders high, because they delivered to the best of their ability in spite of the fact that they lost the 2016 general elections.

“In the monumental achievements that we chalked, I believe that you must hold your heads high because that government did a lot for this country, and I believe that posterity will be the judge eventually.

We did a lot to improve the infrastructure of the country, and often infrastructure is a thing people take for granted. It is possible to be in the opposition and criticise.”

“We should not feel depressed or feel ashamed about our service in government. It was outstanding. We must continue to defend the legacy of that government,” John Mahama said.

A former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hanna Tetteh and former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah were among those present at the meeting with the former envoys.