Ewusiejoe accident death toll rises to 11

Another person involved in the fatal accident, which occurred last week at Ewusiejoe, on the Takoradi-Elubo highway in the Western Region, is reported dead.

This has increased the death toll to 11.

The deceased, a male electrician from Tarkwa, who was in a critical condition at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Takoradi, died on Tuesday evening, according to the police.

Eight people died on the spot, but on Tuesday the police told The Ghanaian Times that the death toll had risen to 10.

“Eight died in the crash on Saturday, two on Sunday and one also died on Tuesday, bringing the death toll from the Saturday accident to 11,” the Western Regional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), Superintendent Richard Appiah told The Ghanaian Times yesterday.

Meanwhile, doctors at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital say one of the accident victims had been referred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra for further treatment, leaving the number of injured at the hospital at 17 as at yesterday.

He said the critically injured were now in stable conditions, stressing that “they are responding to treatment”.

The eight people who died on the spot included five women and three men, whose bodies were deposited at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

The crash, which occurred at about 4pm on Saturday, involved two passenger buses — Toyota bus with the registration number WR 1955-09 and Nissan Urvan bus with the registration number CR894-15.

A combine team from the police, the ambulance services and the Fire Service and safety managers were on hand to attend to the emergency situation.

Superintendent Appiah told The Ghanaian Times that the victims of the accident were part of a delegation of the Church of Christ at Tarkwa who were returning from a funeral at Mankessim in the Central Region.

He said the families and the leaders of the church had helped the police to identify the bodies.

The police said the accident occurred when the driver of the Toyota bus, was overtaking a vehicle on the outskirt of Ewusiejoe and in the process collided with the Nissan Urvan.

The Western Region MTTD Commander said the fatalities could have been avoided, if the driver of the bus had exercised caution.

Superintendent Appiah advised drivers to desist from overspeeding and drink-driving to reduce fatalities on the road.

