EU reaffirms commitment to protect rights of migrants

The European Union (EU) has reaffirmed its commitment to protect the rights of migrants while ensuring safe and legal travelling as the world marks this year’s International Migrants Day.

It has thus called for stronger partnership with countries around the world to efficiently deal with issues of illegal migration for the benefit of all.

In a statement issued and copied to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday to mark International Migrants Day , the Commission observed that “migration requires global, cooperative alliances, no country can address migration on its own – neither in Europe nor elsewhere in the world.

It is by working together, in the spirit of shared responsibility, that we can jointly turn migration from a common challenge into a shared opportunity.”

According to the EU, it was determined to follow its framework on managing migration which was hinged on protecting migrants’ human rights, prevent perilous irregular journeys and ensure opportunities for legal and safe pathways.

“The European Union’s comprehensive approach on migration is seeking to address the drivers of irregular migration; fight against smuggling of migrants and trafficking in human beings, ensure adequate protection for those in need, better manage Europe’s external borders while enabling legal migration channels,” the statement said.

The EU, under its Asylum Migration and Integration Fund helps Member States’ strengthen labour market integration and social inclusion.

Projects under its Rights, Equality and Citizenship programme are putting specific priorities on protecting and supporting victims amongst vulnerable groups, including migrant women and children.

EU operations active in the Mediterranean have contributed to saving over 690,000 lives at sea while its trilateral cooperation between the African Union, EU and the United Nations has assisted over 39,000 people to return voluntarily from Libya to their countries of origin in the past two years.

International Migrants Day is observed on December 18 each year in many countries, through the dissemination of information on human rights and fundamental political freedoms of migrants, sharing of experiences and the design of actions to ensure the protection of migrants.

This year, the day is commemorated on the theme; “Migration with Dignity” to rally nations to treat migrants with dignity and respect while ensuring that migration was safe, regular and dignified for all.

By Times Reporter