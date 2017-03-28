EP Church, Ghana pledges to work with govt to achieve devt

The Evangelical Presbyterian (E.P.) Church, Ghana has pledged to work hand-in-hand with government for the rapid economic development of the Volta Region and the rest of the country.

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the church, Rt. Rev. Dr Seth Agidi gave the assurance when he led a delegation of the leadership of the church to pay a courtesy call on the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa at his office at the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) in Ho yesterday.

Rev. Dr Agidi specifically mentioned education, agriculture, health and infrastructural development as priority areas of interest to the church.

He pointed out that the E.P. Church, Ghana had for many decades contributed to the development of the Volta Region where it had its largest following.

Rev. Dr Agidi mentioned the Adidome District Hospital and the other health facilities in Worawora and Dambai, the E.P. University College in Ho, and the other numerous educational institutions in the Volta Region and other parts of the country as monumental evidence of the church’s development achievements.

The renowned clergyman affirmed that the church also attached high premium to environmental protection, saying that the church was vigorously undertaking tree planting projects in various parts of the region.

He congratulated Dr Letsa on his appointment to the noble office of regional minister and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for its victory in the 2016 general elections.

Rev. Dr Agidi stated that the NPP’s stance to continue development projects started by the previous government was highly patriotic, greatly commendable and exceedingly gratifying.

He touched on the renewed hostilities between Alavanyo and Nkonya and entreated the regional minister to take a firm stance to restore peace in the area.

On his part, Dr Letsa thanked the E.P. Church for its continuous concern for the welfare of the Volta Region and urged the leadership of the church to continue to maintain cordial development ties with government for the smooth progress of the region.

The delegation from the church included Rev. Dr Emmanuel A. Amey, clerk of the General Assembly, Rev. Sammy A. Amoako, Synod Moderator of the Ho Presbytery and Rev. Daniel Dogbey, Administrator.

From Alberto Mario Noretti, Ho