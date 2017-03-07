EOCO freezes bank accounts of Ohene Agyekum

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has frozen the bank accounts of the former Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cocobod, Daniel Ohene Agyekum.

The move formed part of ongoing investigations into alleged fraudulent contracts awarded at Cocobod, which led to the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Stephen Opuni having his assets also frozen by the state.

COCOBOD under the stewardship of Dr Opuni was alleged to have dubiously awarded last minute contracts to the tune of about $512 million through sole sourcing

These contracts were said to have been done at the blind side of the then transition team, and against the advice of some senior technocrats at the Cocobod.

A substantial number of these contracts were also alleged to have been awarded on restricted tender basis.

These contracts, which were awarded between December 3, 2016 and December 23, 2016, include about US$159 million, for the dollar contracts, and GHS 120 million, for the Ghana Cedis contracts.

Mr. Agyekum, Ghana’s former Ambassador to the United States is no stranger to controversy.

He was also Ghana’s High Commissioner to Canada, where he served for six years, until 1992.

He has had an active political career in the National Democratic Congress (NDC), beginning in earnest from April 1992, when he was appointed acting Ashanti Regional Secretary.

Mr. Agyekum also served as Minister of Ashanti Region, Greater Accra Region, Chieftaincy Affairs and State Protocol during Rawlings’ era under democratic dispensation.

Known as a formidable political campaigner, especially in his home region of Ashanti, Mr. Agyekum in 2008 accused members of the then opposition National Patriotic Party (NPP) of falsely alleging that NDC members had attacked NPP followers.

He invoked the river god “Antoa Nyama” to kill the NPP members who helped spread the story, and later claimed that politicos of both parties invoke the god from time to time, the only difference being that he had done so openly.

-mynewsgh.com

Pix – Mr. Agyekum