Ensure discipline in schools – Director

The Ashanti Regional Director of Education, Mrs. Mary Owusu-Achiaw, has urged board of governors of senior high schools (SHS) in the country to ensure discipline and efficient running of educational institutions.

She said it was important for SHS boards to make sure things were done properly and best practices upheld, to enhance teaching and learning.

Mrs. Owusu-Achiaw, asked the board of governors to be innovative and foster harmonious relations between schools and communities, so that the community could own and assist SHSs.

She made the call at the inauguration of the nine-member board of the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II SHS, at Tetrem in the Afigya-Kwabre District of the Ashanti Region.

The board is made up of the headmaster, the regional and district education directors, representatives of the Asantehene, the Tetrem Traditional Council, the district assembly, the old students association, teaching and non-teaching staff.

Nana Yaw Owusu, the Asantehene’s Mpaboahene, is the chairman, and the board would serve for a three-year term.

Mrs. Owusu-Achiaw urged the members to be guided by the “Code of discipline for SHS”, in their handling of disciplinary matters involving students.

She advised that “when the nature of the case calls for the dismissal of a student, the recommendation of the board must be referred to the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) through the regional director for final approval, while the affected student in the interim, is placed on suspension”.

Mrs. Owusu-Achiaw asked board members to visit schools and acquaint themselves with any challenges, and not wait until there was a problem before they intervened.

Mr. Stephen Addai, headmaster of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II SHS, thanked members of the immediate past board for contributing to the development of the school.

- GNA