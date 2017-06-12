England crowned U-20 World champions

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Freddie Woodman grabbed the headlines in a team of heroes as England won the FIFA Under-20 World Cup by beating Venezuela 1-0 in South Korea.

Paul Simpson’s Young Lions were the first England side to reach a world showpiece for over half a century and they followed in the footsteps of Sir Alf Ramsey’s team, who lifted the Jules Rimet Trophy in 1966.

Everton’s Calvert-Lewin scored the game’s only goal after 35 minutes while a second-half penalty save from Newcastle goalkeeper Woodman preserved England’s lead and ensured they became world champions.-Sportinglife