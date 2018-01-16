Engage us in 1D1F — Artisans

The Artisans Association of Ghana (AAG), has appealed to government to engage the services of artisans in Ghana in the implementation of its (government’s) flagship programme, one-district one-factory (1D1F).

In a press release on Monday, the President of AAG, Mr. Gideon Bidor stated that, AAG, a non-governmental organisation, had over the years, trained over 45,000 artisans such as engineering technicians, electricians, contractors, masons, carpenters, steel benders, tillers, technicians, hairdressers, fashion designers, decorators and other categories across the country.

In that regard, Mr. Bidor contended that AAG had members with the requisite competence and capacity just as foreign expatriates to undertake the construction of the factories in all the 216 districts in the country.

He further stated that, such a move by government would attest to its zealous quest to address the ever increasing unemployment situation since a significant fraction of personnel from both the formal and informal sectors who comprise of the membership of AAG would be absorbed.

That, he said, would also justify and empathise government’s commitment to create equal opportunities to ensure a sustainable living for all Ghanaians.

However, he described any attempt by government to sideline local engagement in the implementation of the policy as inappropriate adding that, “artisans are the foundation of every country but Ghana has neglected its artisans and working with foreigners which is very bad “.

In affiliation with NVTI and COTVET, the association trains in demand driven trade skills and run specialised skill training programmes for supervisors and engineers such as site safety, security and environmental management, report writing, works supervision and quality assurance.

These training programmes have made direct and measurable impacts in onsite productivity levels, reducing wastage on site, improving safety standards and coordination at work, judicious use of resources and also offer job placement services for trained youth and master craftsmen, he said.

Under a network of operations, AAG draws its membership from across the country with offices in almost all the regions in Ghana and with an intention to expand nationwide.

From Ken Afedzi, Tema