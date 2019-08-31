Engage us—Dj Cimao urges event organisers

A Russian based Ghanaian Disc Jockey (DJ), Cimao has called on DJs in the country to be innovative for key industrial players to engage them in shows.

That, he noted would shine light on the profession to make it more attractive for others to embrace.

Speaking to Times Weekend in Accra on Thursday the award winning DJ, who is also a presenter and co-founder of One World Entertainment (OWE), explained that the profession had evolved and has become a dignified one hence there was the need for the practitioners to make it more appealing.

He observed that the current industry recognised and honoured DJs who have influenced electronic dance music in the country and called on them to be more competitive and versatile.

“This will help them to broaden the scope of their skills and gain show bills to perform at different platforms like pubfest, beach parties and birthday parties,” he said.

The inception of DJ awards, Dj Cimao indicated was an encouragement for music players to sharpen their skills and gain other opportunities through it.

He expressed readiness to make the industry more vibrant and compelling by creating a recognised app that would help event organisers and other players to easily locate hardworking DJs.

Dj Cimao believed incentives to get them close to showbiz icons and tours to places to showcase their talent to the world could motivate upcoming ones to work hard.

BY JOYCELINE NATALLY CUDJOE