Employers urged not to focus on experience for employment

Employers must not only focus on experience in their employment decisions, but also stress on knowledge, the Chief Executive Officer of the Chartered Institute of Bankers Ghana (CIBG), Anthony Yaw Oppong has said.

He said new graduates may not have experience in the employment area they were being sought for, but have knowledge and they must be given opportunity to showcase their knowledge.

Mr Oppong who made the call at the 8th congregation and graduation ceremony of the CIBG in Accra at the weekend, said most often employers stressed on experience and that denied a lot of young graduates from being employed, stressing the youth would gain experience if they were employed.

In, all 59 students who graduated as chartered bankers were admitted as Associate Members into the CIBG.

Mr Oppong in his address encouraged the new graduands not rest on their oars but work hard to attain greater academic laurels.

He also entreated them to keep to high professional and ethical standards to meet the expectation of the finance industry.

“As you go out as chartered bankers, have in mind the fact that the industry’s expectations of you in your line of duty will be very high. Endeavour to be recognised for your in-depth knowledge in the banking and finance terrain, be customer focused and exhibit professionalism in all you do,” he said.

Mr Oppong said, the CIBG next year would roll out Continuous Professional Development Programmes to build the capacities of chartered bankers.

“The Institute, in keeping with its mandate to establish and maintain world class standards of education and experience of persons engaged in the practice of banking and financial services, is working to modify its curriculum. A new syllabus would be introduced in 2019, and will promote certification in specialised areas of banking,” he said.

The Vice President of CIBG, Peter C.N Sangber-Dery in his address urged the new graduands to continue to upgrade themselves to keep with the fast changing trends in the banking and finance industry.

He said banking and finance kept changing by the day and the players in the industry must adapt to become relevant to the industry.

The President of CIBG, Reverend Mrs Patricia Sappor, who administered the professional oath, advised the new graduands to make “honesty,” their watchword, stressing “dishonest gains will always fast dwindle.”

Kingsley Asare