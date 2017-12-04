‘Employ personnel to revive Ghana Premier League revival’

President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), Kwabena Yeboah has called on the country’s football governing body, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to appoint competent personnel to help revive the dwindling fortunes of the Ghana Premier League.

The Executive Committee of the Ghana FA held a three-day seminar at Cape Coast on how to make the Premier League attractive.

Kwabena Yeboah who attended the summit as an invited stakeholder called on the GFA to employ the required personnel to revive a once upon a time vibrant league.

Speaking to Class Sports, the ace broadcaster said: “If they will not implement what they have discussed, I don’t see any reason why they (GFA) should waste their precious time, energy and resources to come for a three-day retreat.”

It is not in their interest to see the game decline because most of them are key stakeholders and some of them own clubs so I want to believe that they mean well but as to whether or not a lot of the decisions and proposals will translate into a positive milestone, it is another question altogether but I think a goodwill is there.

“Our Premier League must be distinct from the FA itself. Some are even suggesting that it should be autonomous and I think recognising the importance of the Premier League to come out with a format that has regular personnel working on daily basis and I want to believe that in that direction they will contract professionals who are going to work on daily basis; one mainly for competition, one mainly for marketing and one mainly for the media. I think in the wisdom of the FA it is an enhanced format of what the people are expecting over the years and I can only hope it will get better,” he added.