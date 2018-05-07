Elmina Sharks, Ashgold draw, Allies win

League leader, Ashgold was held to a thrilling goalless draw encounter at the Ndoum Stadium at Elmina on Saturday in a match day 12 fixture.

Both sides thrilled the sparse crowd with their end-to-end action but wasted all the glorious chances that came their way.

The height of the afternoon, full of misses was when the Sharks broke from an Ashgold corner midway through the second half but a golden opportunity created as a result was blown off target.

Head Coach of Elmina Sharks FC, Yaw Acheampong expressed his displeasure after his side recorded the goalless result which he attributed to the lack of purpose by his strikers.

“We are disappointed with the results. We planned to win this game but Ashanti Gold SC also came with a plan and they stopped us.”

Even though Acheampong was disappointed with the final results, he praised his players for the performance in the game, adding that, their only low was goal scoring.

At the Tema Stadium, Inter Allies continued their superb home form with a 1-0 win over Berekum Chelsea.

Victorien Adebayo fetched the only goal of the game for the Kenichi Yatsuhashi boys after enduring threats from the stubborn Chelsea side.

Inter Allies looked like a side ready to pounce at any given chance but failed to take advantage of the plethora of chances that came their way.

They kept knocking for the initiative which came through Adebayo in the 78th minute.

Chelsea came all out after conceding the goal and went close to levelling in the dying embers but Coach Keni and his charges run away with another home victory.

Inter Allies move to fourth on the log with 12 points while Berekum Chelsea maintained their 12th position with 12 points but with a game in hand.