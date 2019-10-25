Election security taskforce to deal with hate speeches

The Eastern Regional Election Security Taskforce has stated that it will deal with hate speeches in the media as part of its effective and efficient preemptive measures to safeguard the peace, security and political stability of the country which will commence from the upcoming district level elections and referendum.



It will also collaborate with the media to minimise hate speeches on local radio stations and communication centres spread across the country to ensure supporters are not incited to foment trouble to mare the electoral exercises.



The taskforce will liaise with the regional electoral offices to ensure that electoral materials are adequately protected, ensure early mobilisation of security personnel for election duties, speedy investigations of electoral offences, amicable settlement of minor complaints ,arrest, prosecute election offenders, secure safe transport and storage of ballot materials at police stations.



Commissioner of Police (COP) Alphonse Adu-Amankwah, the Eastern Regional Police Commander, who is the Chairman of the Eastern Regional Election Security Taskforce, made these known when outlining the role of the task force during its inauguration in Koforidua.



Drawn from heads of various security services and the Electoral Commission, he added that “the task force will also identify election hotspots in all constituencies in the country for effective and efficient policing and deal with any other matters of security concern.

“I appeal to stakeholders in the electoral processes to help the taskforce maintain peaceful atmosphere since we are ready for any information that can help identify any election security threat and breaches,” COP Adu-Amankwah warned.



Faith Amedzake, the Eastern Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, assured of effective and efficient unbiased professional election security paramount to the conduct of peaceful , transparent, free, fair and credible elections and pleaded with the task force to create peaceful atmosphere for the crucial electoral exercises before, during and after the exercises and asked persons qualified for special voting in the district level elections and referendum to apply at the EC office to enable them to take part in the early voting exercise. -starrfmonline.com