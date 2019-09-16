‘Elect competent parliamentary candidates’

The parliamentary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Ho West Constituency, Dr David Nfodjo, has urged delegates of Saviefe electoral area to go beyond promises and elect competent candidates to lead the party to victory in 2020.

”Electing people based on their competence rather than mere promises will help the party take the seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC),” he stressed.

Dr Nfodjo was addressing delegates at the Saviefe electoral area in Saviefe Gborgame on Thursday as part of his campaign tour of the Ho West constituency. He fulfilled a promise by donating GH¢5,000 into a piggery project proposed by executives to five polling stations and made the investment in fulfilment of his vision to support and assist with resources in any viable income generating opportunities to every single polling station in the Ho West constituency.

Such an investment, Dr Nfodjo explained would yield dividend to the constituents in future which would improve their livelihood rather than sharing money individually to them which could impoverish them later.

“I am in the race to mobilise the residents of Ho West constituency around a multi- year income producing ventures to ameliorate your plight, vision of empowering party grassroots with income generating ventures to stay committed, dedicated and determined to pursue my agenda of making Ho West constituency become a beacon of hope to residents of Volta and Oti regions and the citizenry at large.

“I appeal to the delegates to take the battle to our political opponents, the National Democratic Congress ahead of the 2020 elections and it is only the collective effort of all and sundry in the party that will make Ho West constituency to fall to the New Patriotic Party,” Dr Nfodjo intimated.

FROM KAFUI GATI, SAVIEFE GBORGAME