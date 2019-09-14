Elder Samuel Mensah launches album

Patrons were on Sunday, September 8, thrilled by Elder Samuel Mensah, at the launch of his album, ‘Yesu Aye MeYie’

The launch, was held at The Church of Pentecost, Sarfo Memorial Temple, Tech Junction in Kumasi.

The “Yesu Aye Me Yie” album is made up of four spirit-filled songs.

The songs include, Yesu Do, Yesu Aye Me Yie, Praise Medley and Prayer songs.

Elder Samuel Mensah explained that he would continue to stay focused on what God had directed him to do and also follow the tutelage of his mentor, Elder Mireku.

There were other ministrations from artistes such as Jojo Arhin, Saloume Nketia, Elder K. Fred, Pastor Moses OK and legendary, Elder Dr Mireku.

Other artistes who were present were Augustina Addison, Minister Seth, Apostle Ango, Maame Lucy and Joyce Aboagye.

By Sampson Kofi Annin Agyekum