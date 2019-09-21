Elder Mireku, Joe Mettle thrill patrons at Evangelism Extravaganza

About 3,000 people mostly the youth on Sunday thronged the Christ Temple of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Koforidua to witness the much awaited evangelism extravaganza.

The event under the theme, “Back to the Cross” was organised by Ransomed Ministries, a Christian non-denominational group made up of people under age 40 to evangelsze through gospel rap music, poetry and drama based on the Bible.

A student of the University of Ghana and a poet, Jewel King set the ball rolling with poetry recital cataloging man’s life from birth to death comprising of sorrows , difficulties and temptations of which one was likely to be in hell if one did not accept Jesus Christ

Joe Mettle and Ebenezer Hagan came with melodious songs that led many of the participants to dance.

The Winneba Youth Choir followed up with gospel songs and hymns in both English and Twi which took almost all the people, including the elderly, to their feet for the entire period the group was on stage.

When the supremo in gospel music, Elder Mireku mounted the stage with his songs, it was as if heaven itself came down with angels because most of the audience shed tears with some of them kneeling down, worshipping God and praying.

The head pastor of the International Central Gospel Church in the Eastern Region, Rev Dickson Sarpong Tufour took advantage of the presence of God at the programme to speak about the death of Jesus Christ on the Cross and His resurrection.

He lamented that, many Ghanaians have all the opportunities to become Christians but neglected them and that led to many social vices like armed robbery, murder, kidnapping and rape.

Earlier, the President of Ransomed Ministries, Mr Divine Atiemo explained that, the group after a careful examination of current trends decided to rely on gospel rap music and drama which most young people associated with, to evangelise.

From Samuel Opare Lartey, Koforidua.