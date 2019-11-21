El-wak hosts Green Run Dec. 7

The Green Run, a climate change advocacy event is scheduled for the El-wak Sports Stadium on December 7.

Organised by the Ghana Climate Innovation Center (GCIC), the 7km run will be held across the principal streets of Accra to drum home the effects of climate change and its seven related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaking ahead of the run, Executive Director of GCIC, Ruka Sanusi, called on Ghanaians to join the event which would not only help to exercise and keep fit but solve an environmental problem.

“With climate change, Africa has the most to lose, and we are most vulnerable to the impacts. Unless we take action, in the near future, climate change will contribute to decreases in food production, increased floods and inundation of coastal zones, spread of waterborne diseases as well changes in natural ecosystems and loss of biodiversity,” she stated.

With the Green Run, she said, GCIC hopes to raise awareness on how we can take action and win the race against increased levels of global warming – whether as individuals, the government and public sector, consumers, manufacturers, enterprises and entrepreneurs.

The GCIC is a business incubator, developing and supporting an exceptional set of transformational ventures and entrepreneurs who are pioneering adaptive and mitigating solutions for climate change issues in Ghana.

