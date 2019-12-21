Ekuban scores first goal after injury﻿

Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban netted for Trabzonspor as they hammered Altay 4-1 in the Round of 16 of the Turkish Cup on Thursday night.

Ekuban scored his first goal for the club after returning from a two-month injury.

Daniel Sturridge opened the scoring for Trabzonspor in the 51st minute with a sleek finish.

Ekuban doubled their advantage five minutes later with a clinical strike before feeding Sturridge with beautiful pass to make it 3-0 in the 63rd minute.

Portuguese midfielder Ivanildo Fernandes made it 4-0 in the 71st minute before Altay grabbed a consolation through Marco Paixao in the 83rd minute.

Trabzonspor won the match with a 6-1 aggregate scoreline after winning the first leg 2-1 a fortnight ago.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko SC have completed the signing of defender Ibrahim Imoro on a three-year deal.

The 20-year-old left back sealed his switch to the Red family yesterday after successful negotiations.

Imoro has been without a club since leaving Karela United in the 2018/2019 season.

The Black Stars B defender failed to land himself at Israeli top-flight side Hapoel Tel Aviv despite impressing on trials. Imoro was a revelation in the 2016/2017 Ghana Premier League campaign after an outstanding spell with newbies Bolga All Stars.

The highly-rated defender was a key member of the Ghana squad that finished second at the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations.

Imoro will be re-uniting with former teammates at Karela United, Abdul Ganiu Ismail, Maxwell Baakoh, Ampem Dacosta and Patrick Yeboah. – GHANAsoccernet.com