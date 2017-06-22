EKGS Culinary Institute graduates 105 students

The EKGS Culinary Institute has held its 37th Graduation Ceremony for 105 graduands who have finished undergoing training in cake-making and decorating (Sugar craft).

Others also specialised in pastry art, cookery arts and floral décor for which they were all presented with certificates.

Addressing the graduands, Mrs Efua Otuwaa Goode-Obeng Kyei, Director of the Institute said the culinary industry which provides employment opportunities for women was a viable area for many more young people to be trained to become entrepreneurs.

She therefore, called on the government to give it the needed attention to accelerate economic development in order to enhance private sector growth.

Mrs Goode-Obeng Kyei said the best way to give boost to the sector was to scrap the taxes on the culinary sector as had be done to other sectors adding that the sector could be key to mitigating the unemployment challenges.

“The sector is one area which offers training to young people for them to become employable in the hospitality industry,” she said.

She asked the government to also check the importation of culinary equipment which could be produced locally in order to save foreign exchange saying “It is time to flush out substandard and inferior imported goods to help local industries to grow and at the same time safeguard the health of consumers.”

Mrs Goode-Obeng Kyei appealed to the government to pay more attention to the hospitality sector since the sector had the potential to grow the economy in leaps and bounds, especially, when it was given its fair share of opportunities.

Dr Okoe Boye, Member of Parliament for Ledzokoku Constituency who chaired the event said the government was committed to using the hospitality industry, to harness the skills of the youth for economic development.

He expressed the confidence that, the country would soon emerge from the economic challenges to pave way for accelerated economic development to be spearheaded by the private sector.

Caption: Mrs Goode-Obeng Kyei in a handshake with a graduand during inspection of their works.



By Lawrence Markwei