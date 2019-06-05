EID MUBARAK TO ALL MUSLIMS



MORE than one billion Muslims around the world are today, celebrating Eid-ul- Fitr to mark the end of the month of fasting.

Muslims took part in periods of fasting, devotion to prayer, purification and charitable acts.

In Ghana and elsewhere in the Muslim world, they celebrate the day with prayers, rejoice and resolve to uphold the teachings of the Holy Quran.

The day is also used by Muslims to renew their commitment to help the less privileged in society and to engage in fellowship.

The celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr is an important time for Muslims to thank Allah for helping them get through the month-long fasting during the Ramadan holiday and for forgiveness, mercy, peace and blessings for everyone in the world.

The celebration, is therefore, considered to be the ideal time for Muslims to forgive those who have wronged them.

However, certain happenings around the world especially in Muslim dominated countries, give us cause to worry.

Also disturbing is the conflicts and communal violence that are associated with some Muslim communities in the country.

It is common place for some Muslims to be associated with societal ills which demonstrate the extent to which some Muslims have abandoned the teachings of the Holy Quran.

Indeed, the two most important mandates of the Quran that all Muslim are expected to uphold and honour, are social conscience and peace.

Unfortunately, in many parts of the world, recent events demonstrate that the teachings have been abandoned by some.

The mass murders, suicide bombings and other heinous crimes being committed around the world are against the wish of Allah who wishes all of us live in peace.

Indeed, an overwhelming majority of Muslims are peace-loving and it behoves on the moderates amongst them to renew their pledge to spread the peaceful message.

As the world celebrates the end of the holy month and at a time of rejoicing and festivities, the most positive act the Ghanaian Times would recommend to our Muslim brothers on this day would be to resolve to uphold the teachings of Quran.

We also encourage them to live in peace with one another and congratulate them for being part of a peaceful and united country.

We wish all Muslims a Happy Eid-ul-Fitr.