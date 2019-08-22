Egypt sweep judo gold medals at African Games

Egypt have emerged as early leaders of the medal table at the 2019 African Games after picking up four gold medals in judo in Rabat.

Judo was the first sport to host medal events in Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdallah Sports Complex.

The Egyptians dominated the men’s categories with four gold medals, including for 2009 World Championships bronze medalist Ramadan Darwish.

The 31-year-old earned his first ever African Games gold in the 100 kilograms category, beating Morocco’s Mohammed Lahboub in the final.

Egypt also defeated Morocco in two other finals – Ali Abdelmouati defeated Ahmed El Meziati in the 73kg, while Abdurrahman Mohamed beat Hamza Kabdani in the 81kg division.

The other Egyptian gold medal went to Ali Hazem, who overcame Tunisia’s Oussama Mohamed Snoussi.

Hosts Morocco also won gold in the men’s judo, Issam Bassou beating Fraj Dhouibi of Tunisia in the 60kg.

In the 66kg final, home hopeful Abdurrahman Boushita lost to Algeria’s Wail Ezzine.

The heaviest category, the men’s over 100kg, was won by Mbagnick Ndiaye, the Senegalese fighter defeating Mohamed Sofiane Belreka from Algeria.

In the women’s judo, Tunisia’s Nihel Cheikh Rouhou won her second African Games gold medal in the over 78kg division following victory at Maputo 2011.

Two-time Olympic judoka Rouhou beat Cameroon’s Hortence Atangana. Another Olympian, Gabon’s Rio 2016 competitor Sarah Myriam Mazouz, also won gold in Rabat as she saw off South African Unelle Snyman in the 78kg. –Insidethegames