Effah Apraku is Brong-Ahafo Business Icon

The Executive Chairman of Samara Group of Companies, producers of Sasso brand of insecticide spray and mosquito coil, Dr. Sampson Effah Apraku, has been awarded the Brong- Ahafo Region Business Icon 2017 at the Ghana Business Quality Awards held in Accra.

The award which was organised by the Ghana Entrepreneur Foundation (GEF), was to acknowledge Dr. Apraku for his quality business and leadership skills as well as his fervour towards the development of Brong-Ahafo Region where he hails from and Ghana at large.

Last year, he was first awarded the ‘General Merchant Entrepreneur Award 2016’ by the GEF for demonstrating entrepreneurial achievement, vision, innovation and growth in the export and import industry.

This brings his number of awards to four together with the “Overall Achiever Award” of 2015 by the West Africa Regional Magazine Achievers Awards which came off in Lagos, Nigeria; in addition to his prestigious Nobles International Award in 2014.

His company, Samara Group, has also attained national recognition and approval indicated by its many awards right at the national level.

They include the “Fastest Growing Company” at the government’s Head of State Awards (HOSA) in 2015.

The company also won both the “Best Insecticide Brand 2015” and “Best Group 2015” at the West Africa Magazine Achievers Awards which was organised in Lagos, Nigeria.

In 2014, the Sasso brand won the “Top Emerging Brand 2014” and “Fastest Growing Brand” by Premier Brand Ghana.

According to the organisers, the Ghana Business Quality Awards 2017 was established to celebrate organisations and individuals who have exhibited quality business and leadership skills in their businesses as well as their desire to develop their respective regions.

It was also to promote the use of quality products while raising awareness for the need for quality assurance for consumers.

The remaining nine business icons representing their respective regions were: Dr. Papa Kwesi Ndoum; President and Chairman of Groupe Ndoum for the Central Region; Dr. Kwabena Adjei of Kasapreko Company Limited for the Western Region; Dr. Kwabena Duffour, Founder and President of HODA Holdings shown as the Ashanti Region Business Icon.

The rest were Dr. Nii Kotei Dzani, President of Groupe Ideal for Greater Accra; Nana Dr. Michael Agyekum Addo of Mikaddo Holdings Limited for Eastern Region; Mr. Eric Seddy Kutortse, Chairman of First Sky Group of Companies for Volta Region; Alhaji Yusif Ibrahim of Dara Salam Group of Companies for the Northern Region; Prof. Edmund N. Delle, Founder and CEO of Rabito Clinic Limited for Upper West; and Dr. Francis Adam Asaana for Upper East.

In a brief remark after receiving his award, Dr. Apraku said, ““I’m glad that my presence is being felt not only at the regional level but also on the national scene. It is an honour to be recognised this way and this is surely going to increase my passion in assisting to continue developing my region and Ghana in every possible way.”