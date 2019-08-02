Educationist calls for review of school curricular

Mr Michael Attipoe, the Director of Rising Star School and Cultural Centre, in Tema, has called for a review of the country’s school curricular, to address the country’s cultural and socio-economic needs.

He lamented that the country relied too much on academic qualifications, which was to the disadvantage of youth and the country at large.

Mr Attipoe made the call at the 11th graduation of the Rising Star School and Cultural Centre, at Community 18, Lashibi, on the theme: ‘Our Values, Our Faith Our Drive’.

He urged educational authorities, to take a crucial view of the current school curricular, especially for the first and second cycle institutions, adding that there was the need for Ghana to review its educational system to conform with international demand.

Mr Attipoe said, “It is good for pupils and students to have good knowledge of their immediate needs. They should be taught how to look for information to enable them take informed and relevant decisions that will help them lead meaningful lives.”

Mr Kweku Sersah-Johnson, a communication specialist, called on the graduating students to be disciplined and determined as they go on to the next phase of their academic pursuit.

He commended the Rising Star School and Community Centre for its curricular, which focuses on cultural and vocational studies.

Mr George Baah-Danquah, a Chartered Accountant, cautioned students against spending too much time on social media, but to take their studies seriously, so that they could pass their examinations and acquire knowledge and skills required for development.

Mr Richmond Mife, headmaster of Rising Star School and Cultural Centre, said the educational institution would continue to help students discover their potentials, so that they could become relevant to society.

Caption: From left: Mr Attipoe, Mr Kweku Sersah-Johnson, Mr Baah-Danquah and Mrs Attipoe, proprietress of the school.

BY TIMES REPORTER