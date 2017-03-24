Educational Fund for Birase launched

An educational fund aimed at promoting academic excellence at Birase in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) municipality has been launched at a ceremony here.

It is initiated by a retired educationist, Anthony Fynn-Cudjoe in commemoration of his 60th birthday as well as the nation’s 60th independence anniversary.

Dubbed Fynn-Cudjoe Foundation, it seeks to harness the development of the KEEA through the promotion of education.

A quiz competition has also been instituted to motivate pupils in the community to take their studies seriously.

The maiden edition was organised recently where junior high schools in the Abrem traditional area, keenly participated in the event.

At the end of the competition, St. Joseph Catholic Junior High School at Abrem-Agona emerged winners.

In an interview with The Ghanaian Times, Mr Fynn-Cudjoe explained that he established the Fynn-Cudjoe Foundation with the view of using education as a catalyst in nurturing students from the various communities in the municipality.

He said the foundation would work towards encouraging children in the Abrem Traditional area and beyond to take their studies seriously.

Additionally, he indicated their commitment in ensuring that students from the area become determined in pursuit of higher education.

Mr Fynn-Cudjoe said the foundation was established out of his determination to see to it that education was deeply rooted in the traditional area and its catchment areas.

He stated that promotion of education would be expanded with the view of ensuring that residents take education seriously due to the key role that educated citizens play towards the development of their communities.

He therefore, urged parents to take keen interest in their ward’s education to derive the right benefits.

