ECOWAS Quality Award slated for June 30

Over 20 awards will be given to award-winning companies and personalities who have contributed to the promotion of quality in the region at the first edition of the ECOWAS Quality Award to be held in Abidjan.

The awards ceremony of the first edition of the ECOWAS Quality Award will take place on June 30, 2017 under the patronage of the President of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire.

This event is being organised as part of the implementation of the West Africa Quality System Programme (WAQSP), funded by European Union and implemented by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO).

A statement issued by the organisers said “this will be an opportunity for participating companies to present their innovations, establish partnerships and create business ties between them.”

The ECOWAS Quality Award is a major component of the ECOWAS Quality Policy, called ECOQUAL, established in 2013 by Community Regulation (REG.17 / 12/13).

The statement said it was part of the Commission’s many efforts to promote the “culture of quality” throughout West Africa.

“By rewarding the best companies in West Africa in quality issue, the Commission aims to encourage the economic operators who work in that field, to improve the quality of the products and services they offer to consumers,” the statement said.

For this edition, the regional jury set up will meet in Abidjan on the eve of the ceremony to analyse the results of the audits conducted with the candidate companies and to designate the winners.

Companies will be assessed by category: small, medium and large companies. Within each category, there will be an Award of Excellence and four (04) Special Awards (Leadership, Product Development, Resource Management and Stakeholder Orientation).

In addition, honorary awards will be awarded to personalities and institutions for their actions to promote quality in the region.

