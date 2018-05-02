Economic prospects, growth promising – President

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that the country’s economic prospect and growth look promising.

According to the President his government in the last 16 months has been encouraging, stressing that, the government “is on course to delivering on its campaign promises.”

President Akufo-Addo said these yesterday when he joined thousands of Ghanaian workers to commemorate this year’s Workers’ Day celebrations, at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

It was under the theme, “Sustainable Development Goals and Decent Work – the Role of Social Partners.”

“Our goal,” he noted, “is to ensure a value-added industrialised economy to create jobs, modernise agriculture and increase trade and investment.”

He touched on the indices of the performance of the economy, saying inflation had been reducing substantially from 13.4 per cent to 10.4 per cent in the last two years, while fiscal deficit reduced from 9.37 per cent to 5.37 per cent within the same period.

On Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, the President said, it had increased from 3.6 per cent to 8.5 per cent, with a 20.5 per cent industrial growth.

The President also used the occasion to outline various programmes being implemented to better the lots of Ghanaians.

Among them are education, health, agriculture, job creation, environmental protection, welfare of the organised labour, amongst others.

President Akufo-Addo noted that in the last 16 months the government had employed 33,160 teachers and 16,502 nurses, adding “approval has also been given for the employment of additional 32,000 nurses this year, to augment healthcare delivery in the country.”

Touching on one of the flagship programmes, ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ programme, President Akufo-Addo said there were plans to extend it to benefit 500,000 farmers instead of the current 200,000.

He called for support from all and sundry to help address development challenges such as poverty, hunger, environmental degradation among others, which were inhibiting the country’s socio-economic development.

The President reiterated that the government through the transformation of technical and vocational education was committed to build the entrepreneurial skills of the youth for job creation.

He, therefore, lauded the Ghanaian worker for commitment to duty, and appealed to all labour unions to impress upon their members to shun practices that are inimical to increased productivity.

The President observed that the last 16 months of his administration had been peaceful between the government and organised labour, and attributed it to the continuous development, engagement between the two parties to address their concerns.

Further on the Tier One and Two Pension Schemes, he hinted that the government had stepped up efforts to review those schemes to bring its operations and policies to standard for the benefit of pensioners.

Dr Yaw Baah, Secretary-General of the Ghana Trades Union Congress, praised Ghanaian workers for their dedication and hard work which had helped improve the growth and development of the nation.

FROM KINGSLEY E.HOPE AND FAUSTINA KWABEA OSEI, KUMASI