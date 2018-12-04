Ecobank Xpress Money promotion launched

Ecobank Ghana has launched the Ecobank Xpress Money promotion targeted at encouraging existing customers and the public to actively use the Xpress Account for payments in place of cash transactions.

To qualify for the weekly draws, the public is required to open Ecobank Xpress Account, deposit GH¢50 through transfers from existing bank accounts or from mobile money wallets.

Every deposit of GH¢50 will give the customer a point in the draw and give him the chance of winning prizes within the three months promotion from December to March 8, 2019.

Ecobank Xpress Account is a self-service, real time, online digital account or wallet easily operated on the mobile phone.

With a registered SIM, the public can download the Ecobank Mobile App, open an Ecobank Xpress Account instantly and start transacting. Alternatively, users of feature phones can simply dial *770# for the same service.

Once opened, the customer’s phone number becomes their bank account number.

Speaking at the launch Mr Daniel Sackey, Managing Director, Ecobank Ghana, said financial inclusion of the unbanked and under-banked segment of the population was important to unlocking their participation in the economy.

He said there was, therefore, the need to provide the required incentives and an enabling financial environment to ensure a cash-lite economy, financial inclusion and sustained economic growth.

Mr Sackey said to encourage the numerous digital clients, most of them within the under-banked and unbanked informal segments of the market, the Ecobank Xpress Account is not only free, attracting, no charges for the user but it is also an interest bearing account, and offering competitive interest rates.

“Let’s come together to help change the payment attitudes and behaviours of fellow Ghanaians. Cash-based transactions remain a huge burden and we need to be resolute in the pursuit of this transformational agenda,” Mr Sackey said.

Mr Tara Squire, Regional Head, Consumer Banking, said the promotion was to reward as many customers as possible in instant rewards, airtime benefits and cash rewards up to GH¢10,000.

He said in all over 70,000 customers would win the GH¢500,000 prizes at stake over the three months promotion period.

Mr Squire encouraged existing and potential customers to participate in the promotion.

By David Adadevoh