Ecobank rewards top mobile App users

The Ecobank Mobile App has registered 1 million customers in Ghana since its launch in November 2016.

The millionth customer successfully downloaded and on-boarded the App on Wednesday May 16 2018 exactly 18 months after the launch of the App.

As part of the celebrations, the bank rewarded the top users of six main services on the Mobile App with five hundred Ghana cedis (Ghc500.00) each for their loyalty.

These proud winners included Rachel Buckman, Edmund Gogo, Benson Gyan, Robert Michael Botts, Fred Osei and Evans Okyere.

One hundred and fourteen other users were also rewarded each with GhȻ100.00.

The selection was based on how often clients used the App.

In a brief ceremony held at the head office the winners shared their experiences, and expressed their appreciation to Ecobank for providing clients with stress free experience around the clock.

The Ecobank Mobile App is a highly secured mobile application with endless possibilities, providing customers with fast, simple and convenient access to their bank accounts whenever, wherever.

Three simple words aptly describe the services on the mobile App: Open, Send and Pay.

Phone users can simply download from Google play store or Apple Store and activate the App, using existing Ecobank card details or open an instant digital Ecobank Xpress Account.

Customers of other banks can also access the App using their Visa, MasterCard or Union Pay International card details.

Once activated, users can start transacting business on this unique platform without visiting any branch of the bank.

They can also pay for goods and services from a variety of shops and do online shopping, using their mobile phones. Some of the services on the App include bill payments for DSTV, utility bills, travel, donations, government collections, post-paid bills, school fees and airtime top-up.

The App can also be used for sending money to any bank account in Ghana and across the 33 countries in Africa where Ecobank has a presence, moving money between bank accounts and mobile money wallets, amongst others.

The Ecobank Mobile App, which was launched across 33 African countries simultaneously 20 months ago, is aimed at financially empowering 100 million new customers around the continent by the year 2020, promoting truly cashlite economies and promoting financial inclusion across the unbanked and underserved communities within Africa.

By Times Reporter