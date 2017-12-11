Ecobank introduces festive package for customers

Ecobank Ghana has launched a promotional package for its customers to celebrate the festive season.

Under the promo which covers household items, electronics, entertainment, medicine and food, it allows customers to enjoy 10 per cent discount on purchases made at some selected retail outlets making payments via the Ecobank app.

The selected outlets are Max Mart, ANC Shopping Mall, Silverbird Cinemas, Eletromat, Papa’s Pizza and Medimart Pharmacy.

The promo which is already running is expected to end December 31, 2017

Mr Tara Squire, Ecobank’s Head of Consumer Banking for Ghana and West Africa speaking in an interview with a cross section of the media in Accra on Friday said the promotion was to help customers shop for the festivities and also embrace the bank’s digital payment systems.

He said apart from the juicy discounts to be enjoyed by customers he said the bank as part of the festive package also introduced the 1per cent charge on money transfer across the continent and the globe via Ecobank’s mobile app.

“We are also announcing to everybody who wants to remit money that when you go via our mobile app or any digital channels, you will pay not more that 1per cent of the value,” he said.

He said, “You know worldwide, transfers cost a lot and we have really reduced the cost so that transferring money can be easy, cheap and convenient. We are bringing Ghanaians a solution to make transactions especially payments in the comfort of their homes.”

He said, “After the festivities our charges will still be competitive. Our aim is to make customers happy as we offer them the best of services and products.”

The bank as part of its campaign to promote a cash-lite society, introduced platforms such as the Ecobank App, Ecobank Xpress Cash, Ecobank Masterpass QR and other digital channels for customers.

The Ecobank Scan + Pay QR Code allows you to scan a barcode image (QR code) using your smartphone so that you can pay for goods or send money to someone else.

Ecobank is the first to launch the QR code in Ghana and is available in 33 countries across Africa.

The Ecobank Mobile App already has over 200,000 customers currently thus placing Ghana ahead of the other 32 African countries where Ecobank is present.

Mr Squire said the bank’s digital payment channels create the avenues for customers to shop, transact and do business without cash.

