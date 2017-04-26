Ecobank Ghana supports Rotary International

Ecobank Ghana has supported Rotary International District 9102 with an amount of GhȻ50, 000.00 to organise a conference dubbed, ‘Rotary, Service to humanity.’

The conference which brought together Rotarians from Ghana, Togo, Benin and Niger, focused on projects that have been organised by each club in its domiciled country and how these projects have supported communities in which they operate.

A statement issued at the end of the programme said the conference was also used to solicit for funds from corporate bodies and the government to continue with projects in the areas of health and education in deprived areas.

Mrs Patricia Sappor, Head of Marketing and Communications Ecobank, Ghana in a goodwill message said the support was In line with the bank’s vision of contributing to the economic development of the African continent.

Ecobank she said had supported various communities in the area of employment, health, education, and the underprivileged of society.

“The Vision of Rotary International to impact lives resonates with part of the corporate vision of Ecobank and it has over years contributed to the wellbeing of various underprivileged communities globally,” she said.

The Impact of Rotary worldwide and particularly within the African continent she said was evident adding that, “It is the reason why Ecobank has consistently supported Rotary in executing its mandate and particularly this conference aimed at identifying ways contributing to the development of Africa.

Rotary International has over 1.2 million men and women in more than 35million clubs in over 160 countries and 34 geographical regions.

In 2014 Ecobank Ghana sponsored Rotary International’s with fifty seven thousand two hundred and eighty Ghana cedis (GhȻ57, 280.00) to organise a public lecture and seminar for urologists under the theme, ‘Total wellness in men’.

The following year the bank again donated to the Rotary Club of Ghana a subsidiary of Rotary International GhȻ5,000.00 to support its humanitarian projects.