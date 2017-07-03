Ecobank donates to four organisations, medical students

Ecobank Ghana through its charity arm Ecobank Foundation has donated an amount of GH¢196, 940 to four organisations and 30 medical students.

The beneficiary organisations are Children’s Heart Foundation which received GH¢60, 900 to cater for heart surgery of two children, Village of Hope got GH¢16, 000 to pay the third term fees of 15 senior high school students, National Diabetes Association had glucose test strips worth GH¢40, 000 for the management of diabetes, and the National Malaria Control had mosquito nets estimated at GH¢28, 000 to fight malaria.

Each of the medical students had $400 each to cater for their exchange programmes.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony in Accra, The Managing Director of Ecobank Ghana, Dan Sackey said Ecobank Foundation, the arm for discharging CSR activities across the Ecobank Group, had consistently over the years, demonstrated its commitment to contributing to the economic development and financial integration of the African continent in various ways.

He said the CSR activities of Ecobank had been carefully and strategically planned to promote national development in the areas of health, education and financial inclusion.

Mr Sackey said the projects that the bank was supporting would impact positively on the beneficiaries and the nation at large, by reducing poverty and improving education and health in line with the corporate vision of Ecobank.

He said good corporate citizenship promote economic growth and development of their nations, and urged other corporate organisations to emulate the example of Ecobank.

“We are, by this gesture therefore, encouraging other corporate organisations to pay serious attention to their CSR programmes, by giving back to their communities. It is extremely important that we make a deliberate and collective effort to contribute in diverse ways towards the growth and development of our countries and communities,” Mr Sackey said.

By Kingsley Asare