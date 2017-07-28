ECG resumes operations in Yilo Krobo

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has resumed full service to its customers in the Yilo Krobo District in the Eastern Region, after closing down its office in the district for several months.

The office was closed down following attacks by irate youth of the area about three months ago over what they described as “outrageous electricity bills.”

Speaking at a durbar in Somanya last Wednesday to announce the resumption of work by the power supply company, the Managing Director of ECG, Samuel Boakye-Appiah commended the chiefs, political leaders and other stakeholders for the immense role they played in restoring peace in the area.

He assured the community that his outfit would continue to render quality services to them and urged them to channel any grievances they might have, to the customer relations department of the district office.

“We are very happy to resume work and we promise to offer you the best of services. Please endeavour to visit our customer service departments in case you have any problems and you will be taken care of,” he said.

Mr. Boakye-Appiah also called on the public to appreciate energy conservation.

A communiqué jointly issued by the Yilo Krobo Traditional Council and the ECG said “since the unfortunate event that led to the damage of ECG’s office in May, the traditional council and management of ECG have held series of engagements aimed at resolving the impasse amicably.”

It further stated that, the Yilo Krobo Traditional Council vehemently condemned the attack on the Somanya ECG office, which led to the destruction of property, adding that the culprits had regretted their actions.

It called on authorities, including the Ghana Police Service, to come together in ensuring the safety of all ECG workers and their registered agents in the district.

According to the communiqué, ECG had put in place elaborate complaints resolution procedures and structures to address grievances.

ECG, it revealed, would as a matter of urgency collaborate with the chiefs of the area, the municipal assembly and opinion leaders, to embark on series of public and customer education programmes.

The acting Konor of the Yilo Krobo Traditional Area, Osayem Tetteh Odonkor Tuumeh I stated that, various processes had been created for solution to problems that may occur between customers and ECG.

He expressed gratitude to members of the community for heeding the advice of the traditional council and maintaining peace in the area.

By Raissa Sambou