ECG begins installation of new smart prepaid meters in Sekondi-Takoradi

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has begun the installation of new smart prepaid meters at homes of its customers in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis of the Western Region.

The new smart prepaid meters would operate simultaneously with the old ones being used in the metropolis.

The installation forms part of ECG’s plans to improve quality and reliable customer-oriented services in the Western Region.

Mr Abraham Anokye Abebreseh, Western Regional General Manager of ECG, made this known to the media yesterday during the installation of the new meters in some homes at Effiakuma New Site in Sekondi-Takoradi.

He explained that, the smart prepaid meter carried a battery-powered User Interface Unit (CIU), which allowed customers to get real time information on energy used and the next recharge date for credit in the comfort of their homes.

“In other words, the customer hardly visits the actual meter for information when needed; he or she is in total control of the meter at all times.

“Customers are also provided with a very flexible and more secured way to transfer credit to their smart meters, through an in-built modem and SIM card powered by local telecommunications service providers, as well as the user friendly keypad interface,” he said.

The Western Regional Public Relations Officer of ECG, Mr Benjamin Quarcoo, explaining how the new meter functions, remarked that the smart prepaid meter had a class-one accuracy and assured customers of experiencing absolute value for money spent on electricity.

“This meter eliminates all forms of suspicion associated with meters and energy consumed by customers; it also reduces the uncertainties that come with the recharging of credit bought from vendors, by entering vending code displayed on receipts provided, through the User Interface Unit in case the General Packet Radio Service (GPRS) message from the vending server is not delivered.” he said.

Mr Quarcoo advised customers to embrace activities of the company including ECG’s customer information update and the geo-spatial mapping exercise which was ongoing in all of its operational areas.

“Do not shy away from such activities. We use information gathered from you to come up with innovative products like this smart prepaid meter to meet your needs. We develop to serve you with the feedback we get from you,” he added.

FROM CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE, TAKORADI