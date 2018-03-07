Dzorwulu Special School receives support

The Methodist Youth Fellowship of the Akweteyman circuit of the Accra Diocese at the weekend presented items worth GH¢ 7,000 to the Dzorwulu Special School.

The items included 200 buckets of washing powder, 20 mobs and buckets, cutlasses, rakes, brooms, hoes, toiletries, and disinfectants.

They also desilted gutters, scrubbed their dinning and assembly hall as well as their bathrooms.

Presenting the items, the chairman of the Akweteyman circuit, Bro.Kennedy Owusu-Nantwi said, the exercise formed part of a year-long 10th anniversary celebration of the church.

He explained that, the youth in the circuit decided to support school as government alone could not provide all the needs of the facility. According to Bro. Owusu-Nantwi, despite the challenges they faced the youth of the church also saw the children as the future of the country, as they could also contribute their quota to national development.

He commended the staff of the school for the good work they are doing describing it as a tedious one which needed adequate time and care.

The Assistant Headmaster of the school, Mr. Frederick Tetteh said, the staff had sacrificed everything to cater for the wellbeing of the children who were being trained in vocations such as bead-making, sewing, dressmaking, and in agriculture.

He commended the members of the Akweteyman Circuit youth members for the donation adding that the items would be used judiciously.

By Jemima Esinam Kuatsinu