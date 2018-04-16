Dwarfs overcome Liberty

Ebusua Dwarfs returned to winning ways as a Dennis Akorsah’s late strike enabled them to come from behind to beat Liberty Professionals 2-1 in their Week 7 match of the Ghana Premier League at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium yesterday.

They commenced the match brightly and threatened to break the deadlock but failed to take advantage of their high pressure display.

The visitors, however, shot into the lead on the 24th minute after referee Ernest Baafi awarded a contentious penalty to Brite Andoh, which Benjamin Eshun duly dispatched.

Despite conceding the debatable penalty, Dwarfs played well as they probed for the leveller.

Liberty Professionals came into the second half stronger than the first half with the aim of getting the cushioning but Dwarfs’ defense stood firm.

The host, however, found the equaliser against the run of play courtesy Alhaji Mustapha’s 84th minute low grounder.

With the game set to end in a draw, Dennis Nkrumah Korsah popped up with a late strike to hand Dwarfs the crucial maximum points.-Ghanasoccernet