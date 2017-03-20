Dwarfs halt Aduana

Aduana Stars suffered their first defeat in week eight of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Saturday where Dwarfs posted a 2-1 victory over them.

A 29th minute goal by in-form striker Nicholas Gyan set the tone for Dwarfs before Osman Mohammed doubled the lead for the home side just before half time.

The ‘Ogya’ boys resumed the second half more determined as they searched for the equaliser but the resolute defense of Dwarfs stood firm.

However, substitute striker Tanko Mohammed reduced the deficit in the 62nd minute for the away side.

Meanwhile, Maxwell Frimpong’s last-gasp goal secured victory for debutants Bolga All Stars against Bechem United on Saturday.

Bechem found it extremely difficult playing on the patchy Tamale Utrecht Park but Bolga profited as they put two past the MTN FA Cup holders to move up the table to 14th.

Bolga All Stars fetched the first goal in the 75th minute after Hafiz Konkoni capitalised on poor defending to open the scoring. After 12 minutes, Eric Owusu equalised much to the delight of the away fans.

Owusu’s strike had looked to have settled the clash until Maxwell Frimpong connected home from close range to rescue maximum points for the Bolga side.