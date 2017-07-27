Dwamena hopes to emulate Yeboah

Ghana striker, Raphael Dwamena, is hoping he can keep up his terrific start to life in the Swiss Super League after his opening day brace.

The Black Stars forward scored twice, including a stunning second strike, as FC Zurich beat Grasshoppers 2-0 on Sunday in the opening weekend of the season.

It was the perfect introduction to life in the top flight for the 21-year-old after spells in the second tiers of Austria and Switzerland, though he is keen not to get carried away. “It was a great start and thank God we won but this is just the first game,” he told KweseESPN.

“Let’s see what happens at the end of the season.”

The brace on Sunday took his tally for Zurich, who were promoted at the end of last season, to 14 goals in 18 games since his arrival in January, after scoring 18 goals in 20 games for Austria Lustenau last year.

He already has two goals in three starts for Ghana, prompting suggestions he could become Ghana’s next big name striker in Europe, following in the ‘bootsteps’ of former Leeds United striker Anthony Yeboah.

Dwamena said of the prospect: “Tony was a great player for Ghana and as a young player; you will definitely have someone to look up to.

“I cannot be like him because I have not reached his level yet. I can only hope to get anywhere closer to what he did.”-KweséESPN