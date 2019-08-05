Duraplast donates plumbing materials to GNFS

PThe Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) last Friday received plumbing materials from Duraplast Company Limited (DCL) to furnish the toilet facility of their new Regional Command office in Accra.

The items included different inches of pipes and unplasticised poly liumal chloride pipes (UPVC) fittings.

Presenting the items to GNFS, the Human Resource Manager of DCL, Alfred Farfo, said the gesture formed part of his outfit’s cooperate social responsibility (CSR) and expressed commitment to ensure that the facility was in a good shape.

He said GNFS had served the country in terms of fire prevention and management of undesired fires and other related matters in the country.

Mr Farfo said Duraplast had benefited from the services provided by GNFS and expressed readiness to offer extra assistance when the need arose.

“They organised fire education programmes to train our fire team to tackle hazards of fire, they also offered technical advice in the structural layouts of our building to facilitate escape from fire, rescue operations and fire management,” he said.

Mr James Emmanuel Quao, Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO), Greater Accra Regional Command, expressed gratitude for the kind gesture exhibited by the company, and promised to use the items for its intended purpose.

He called on individuals and other stakeholders to support the service with funds and logistics to complete the construction of the building, saying “our regional commander has no place of convenience; we also have no place to relax to attend to emergency situations simply because the building is incomplete.”

ACFO Quao noted that training of the personnel had been difficult since the compound have been left bare and becomes muddy whenever it rained, and said this was a challenge to the leadership and made it difficult for personnel of the service to perform their duties.

BY BENEDICTA GYIMAAH FOLLEY