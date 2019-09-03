Duah, 6 others charged with murder of 2 cops

The seven suspects arrested in connection with the shooting to death of two police officers at Gomoa Buduburam, near Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East municipality of the Central Region, were yesterday remanded in custody by the Kaneshie District Court in Accra.

Sergeant Michael Gyamasi and Lance Corporal Awal Mohammed of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service were shot and killed by the assailants suspected to be armed robbers on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

The court, presided over by Mrs Rosemond Douduwa Agyire, ordered that the prime suspect, Eric Kojo Duah, and his accomplices, Amissah Isaac and Zakariah Ibrahim be remanded into Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) custody.

Mensah Isaac, Oblitey Commey, Victor Yire and Fatau Ahmed were remanded in police custody at the Osu police station.

They have been provisionally charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and abatement.

The case had been adjourned to September 26, 2019.

Eric Kojo Duah, declared wanted, was arrested on Saturday August 31, 2019 at Atimpoku in a black VW Golf car en route the Volta Region in an apparent attempt to flee the country.

Suspect Duah was said to have disguised himself by putting a big plaster on the left side of his face in a bid to outsmart the police to enable him bolt.

According to information given by the police, he was spotted in a black Golf car with registration number GW 5972-18 heading towards the Volta Region.

The Ghanaian Times has gathered that about five persons, who were travelling in an unregistered blue-black Toyota Camry on Wednesday afternoon around 12:23pm, were signalled by the police to stop at a check-point, but they sped off.

When the police gave them a chase and finally closed up on them, the suspects opened fire, killing Gyamasi on the spot with Mohammed Awal dying later at the Police Hospital.

Mohammed Awal has since been buried in line with Muslim beliefs on Saturday.

